Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 74.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

NYSE:CPT opened at $106.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 293.71%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

