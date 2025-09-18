Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 247,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,129,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Integrated Media Technology Trading Down 1.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

About Integrated Media Technology

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.