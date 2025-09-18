Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Financial Survey

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Moelis & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 9.78% 4.92% 0.53% Moelis & Company 14.31% 42.72% 17.12%

Dividends

Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Moelis & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Moelis & Company pays out 102.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Interactive Brokers Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Moelis & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $9.60 billion 11.02 $755.00 million $1.94 32.13 Moelis & Company $1.38 billion 4.28 $136.02 million $2.54 29.71

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Moelis & Company”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moelis & Company has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Moelis & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Moelis & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interactive Brokers Group and Moelis & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Moelis & Company 1 4 2 1 2.38

Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus price target of $59.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Moelis & Company has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential downside of 7.68%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Moelis & Company.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, the company offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. It serves institutional and individual customers through electronic exchanges and market centers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Co. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.