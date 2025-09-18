International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

