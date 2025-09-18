Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Intuitive Machines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $24.95.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Intuitive Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 80,508 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $970,121.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,954.40. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,001. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 375.3% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

