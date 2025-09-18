Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF $KBWY Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $319,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 1,373.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $246.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.1259 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

