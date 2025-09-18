Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $31.87. 6,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 4,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

