IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Up 4% Following Analyst Upgrade

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $42.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. IREN traded as high as $38.47 and last traded at $37.90. 33,022,984 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 20,493,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Get IREN alerts:

IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jones Trading lowered shares of IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IREN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IREN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of IREN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,478,628.48. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in IREN by 5.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of IREN by 80.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 44,798 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IREN by 172.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of IREN by 54.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.