iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Stock Position Decreased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.74 and a 12 month high of $111.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

