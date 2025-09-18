iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $191.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

