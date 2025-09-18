iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Stock Holdings Increased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.81 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

