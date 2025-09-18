J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JILL. BTIG Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of J.Jill from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.Jill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $275.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.75.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.02 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth about $1,313,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in J.Jill by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 270,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

