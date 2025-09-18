Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 190.8% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $159.78 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.36 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.