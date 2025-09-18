Jefferies Financial Group Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $133.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Monday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.0%

PSX stock opened at $133.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $140.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,300. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 113,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 32.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

