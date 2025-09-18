JMP Securities Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.12 million, a PE ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.65. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 84.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 168.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 14.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 477.8% during the second quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 655,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

