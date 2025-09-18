Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $426.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.