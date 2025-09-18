Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $181.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

