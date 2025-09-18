JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.70 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporacion America Airports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Corporacion America Airports has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 7.53%.The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the first quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 199.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

