JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Stock Price

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

KOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coca Cola Femsa

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 8.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Coca Cola Femsa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.