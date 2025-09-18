JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Raised by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE JPM opened at $311.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.34. The company has a market capitalization of $856.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $312.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

