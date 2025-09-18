JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASML. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $872.27 on Tuesday. ASML has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $881.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $343.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $754.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

