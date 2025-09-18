JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE Stock Holdings Lowered by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,689 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 398,276 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 99,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 42,063 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period.

JPIE stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

