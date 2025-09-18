Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JMIA opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

