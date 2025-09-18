K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.22. 267,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 147,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on KNTNF. National Bankshares upgraded shares of K92 Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
K92 Mining Stock Performance
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
