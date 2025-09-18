KeyCorp Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $140.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.26. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Encompass Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

