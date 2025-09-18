Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Financial Review

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz 2.33% 4.83% 3.64% Red Rock Resorts 8.89% 59.97% 4.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kidoz and Red Rock Resorts”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $14.01 million 1.45 $350,000.00 N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts $1.94 billion 3.30 $154.05 million $2.94 20.62

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of Red Rock Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kidoz has a beta of -3.35, suggesting that its share price is 435% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kidoz and Red Rock Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 0.00 Red Rock Resorts 0 4 8 1 2.77

Red Rock Resorts has a consensus price target of $60.82, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than Kidoz.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats Kidoz on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals. In addition, it offers Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.