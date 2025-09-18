Kier Group (LON:KIE) Price Target Raised to GBX 240

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 to GBX 240 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Kier Group Stock Performance

LON KIE opened at GBX 205 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £891.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.60. Kier Group has a 52-week low of GBX 107.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kier Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Simon Kesterton sold 350,000 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total value of £714,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

Further Reading

