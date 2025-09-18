Kier Group (LON:KIE) Price Target Raised to GBX 240

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 to GBX 240 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.
Kier Group Stock Performance
LON KIE opened at GBX 205 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £891.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 199.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.60. Kier Group has a 52-week low of GBX 107.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 21.60 EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
