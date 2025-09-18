Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 225 to GBX 240. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kier Group traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.88) and last traded at GBX 204.69 ($2.79). Approximately 3,934,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,610,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.62).
Insider Activity at Kier Group
In other news, insider Simon Kesterton sold 350,000 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total value of £714,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kier Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £891.61 million, a PE ratio of 2,157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 199.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.60.
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
