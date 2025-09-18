Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 11,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 25,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised Killam Apartment REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
