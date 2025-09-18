Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 11,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 25,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised Killam Apartment REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

