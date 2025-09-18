Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.3333.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on Kontoor Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

NYSE KTB opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $658.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

