Krilogy Financial LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after buying an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $311.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $856.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $312.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

