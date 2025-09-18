L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $281.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.00. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $286.81.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.