Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Receives $65.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Down 3.7%

LW opened at $55.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $119,413,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,379,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,500,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,068,000 after purchasing an additional 861,417 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,180,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.