Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Trading 10.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.83 and last traded at $114.83. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.32.

Lasertec Stock Up 10.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

