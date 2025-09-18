LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Invests $251,000 in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.1% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

