Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 42,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 50,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lesaka Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Down 4.4%

The stock has a market cap of $333.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.39). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.77%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250- EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lesaka Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

