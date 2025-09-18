Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 26th

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, September 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 25th.

Leslie’s Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.35 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

