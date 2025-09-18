Leslie’s Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 26th (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, September 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 25th.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $0.35 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 58,177,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649,626 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS raised its stake in Leslie’s by 97.7% during the first quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 9,092,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,185 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $1,543,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,570,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

(Get Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.