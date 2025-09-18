Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.1111.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In related news, Director Raman Singh sold 45,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,174,974.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,691.55. This represents a 59.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason Adair sold 26,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $725,948.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 171,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,867.94. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 881,097 shares of company stock valued at $23,689,864. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,473,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 811.7% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,103,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 982,778 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 446.7% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 376,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 482,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 295,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 244,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.96% and a negative net margin of 732.17%.The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

