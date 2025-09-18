Loop Capital Upgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Hold

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $227.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $214.00. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Get Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $217.19 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.