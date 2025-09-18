lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.