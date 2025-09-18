Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.2188.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

MRVI stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $717.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.