Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 83,792 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 21,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Maris-Tech Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maris-Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maris-Tech stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,991 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maris-Tech were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Maris-Tech

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

