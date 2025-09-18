Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 96,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $249.53 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $253.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.