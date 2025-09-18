Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $609.17 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.