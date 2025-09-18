MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $53.07 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $53.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2047 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

