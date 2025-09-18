MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BIL stock opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.82.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

