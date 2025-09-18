MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 455 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

JCI opened at $107.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

