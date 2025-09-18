MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,558,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,636,000 after purchasing an additional 153,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,404,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 688,863 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.