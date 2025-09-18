MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $437,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,013,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,293 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 61.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

WELL opened at $165.89 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

